Osceola County, IA

Driver thrown from vehicle during Osceola County rollover, authorities say

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Osceola County on Monday, according to law enforcement.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near mile marker 44.9 around 3:55 p.m.

Officials stated Gilbert Chavez, 41, of California, was driving an SUV south on Highway 60 when the vehicle left the roadway. Chavez overcorrected and caused the vehicle to roll several times. It came to rest upside down in the northbound lane.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol stated two people in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts .

Authorities reported that Chavez was ejected from the vehicle. Chavez and passenger Dezirae Barela, 32, of California, were taken to the Osceola Regional Health Center with incapacitating injuries.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Sibley Ambulance, Ashton Ambulance, Ashton Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Pulver Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

