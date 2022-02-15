Inside the new HQ for Bartesian, Oprah's favorite cocktail maker

In December, we revealed our annual Chicago Inno Startups to Watch list, a collection of up-and-coming tech firms poised to make a big impact in the years to come. On Tuesday, we heard from a handful of those companies who laid out their business models and plans for growth. We also chatted with Chicago Ventures' Partner Lindsay Knight and David Usher, the acting consul general for the Consulate General of Canada, about how startups can attract talent, prioritize diversity and expand their business over the boarder into Canada.

