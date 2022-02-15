ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Inside the new HQ for Bartesian, Oprah's favorite cocktail maker

By Jim Dallke
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fast-growing Chicago countertop cocktail maker that's catching on with celebrities is opening...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Business Journal

Lab-grown diamond firm lands $20 million

AKHAN Semiconductor, a Chicago-area tech firm that makes lab-grown diamonds, just hauled in $20 million in new funding. AKHAN develops synthetic, lab-grown diamonds not for the jewelry industry, but for electronics. The firm creates diamond display glass for consumer electronics, the automotive industry and other sectors. The company says its diamond glass is six times stronger and 10 times harder than traditional glass.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago Business Journal

Nick Kokonas talks Tock's pandemic pivot at our Startups to Watch event

In December, we revealed our annual Chicago Inno Startups to Watch list, a collection of up-and-coming tech firms poised to make a big impact in the years to come. On Tuesday, we heard from a handful of those companies who laid out their business models and plans for growth. We also chatted with Chicago Ventures' Partner Lindsay Knight and David Usher, the acting consul general for the Consulate General of Canada, about how startups can attract talent, prioritize diversity and expand their business over the boarder into Canada.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

LandscapeHub lands $9M for its plant marketplace

LandscapeHub, a Chicago startup that operates a wholesale plant marketplace for the landscaping industry, raised new funding Thursday as it prepares to expand nationally. LandscapeHub said it raised $9 million in Series A funding led by Klaff Realty and Hyde Park Venture Partners.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Chicago Business Journal

Fast Radius goes public as other SPAC deals fizzle

Despite a wave of canceled SPAC deals in recent months, Chicago manufacturing startup Fast Radius has forged ahead with its planned merger to go public at a $1.4 billion valuation. Fast Radius announced Friday that it had closed its deal with blank-check firm ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp., and on...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Chicago Business Journal

Why Amount bought a Virginia fintech company for $175M

Fresh off last year's $100 million fundraise and $1 billion valuation, Chicago startup Amount has scooped up a fintech company that provides small-business lending tools to banks. Amount said this week that it has acquired Linear Financial Technologies, a Reston, Virginia-based company that simplifies online borrowing for small businesses.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Meal delivery company Factor opens fourth Chicago-area distribution facility

An Illinois-based meal delivery service company opened its fourth Chicago-area facility and created 700 local jobs in the process. The 100,000-square-foot build-to-suit fulfillment and distribution facility at 1325 Ensell Rd. in Lake Zurich will now support Batavia-based Factor’s future growth plans, according to Factor CEO Mike Apostal, who added the company signed a long-term lease.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
388
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy