Man wanted for aggravated robbery in Alton
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is wanted for robbing a drive-thru store while displaying a handgun.UPDATE: Alton Police make arrest in aggravated robbery
On Monday, Alton police responded to Speedy Drive-Thru, located at 3205 E. Main Avenue in reference to an aggravated robbery.
Police said a male suspect with a black Nike hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes entered the drive-thru and displayed a handgun while demanding money from the cash register.Credit card skimmers found at local gas stations
The suspect is described as between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches, medium build, weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (956) – 543-0700, or the Alton Crime Stoppers at (956)-585-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1