ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

Man wanted for aggravated robbery in Alton

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyrYG_0eF4a5aJ00

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is wanted for robbing a drive-thru store while displaying a handgun.

UPDATE: Alton Police make arrest in aggravated robbery

On Monday, Alton police responded to Speedy Drive-Thru, located at 3205 E. Main Avenue in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Police said a male suspect with a black Nike hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes entered the drive-thru and displayed a handgun while demanding money from the cash register.

Credit card skimmers found at local gas stations

The suspect is described as between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches, medium build, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (956) – 543-0700, or the Alton Crime Stoppers at (956)-585-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Pharr Police seek suspects in catalytic converter thefts

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for theft suspects. According to social media post from the department, unknown suspects were seen on a surveillance camera stealing catalytic converters. The incident, according to authorities, occurred in the Ferguson/Sugar Road area. Police say there have been […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for threatening to publish intimate material

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted for publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material. Jaziel Aaron Leija, 27, is wanted by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) for the charge of publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material. Leija is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Murder-suicide under investigation in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jason Avenue for a welfare check regarding “two suicidal individuals,” a release from the City of Edinburg stated. Witnesses […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman wanted for theft of motor vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a woman in connection to a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in December. According to a post by Brownville PD, Marlina Rodriguez, 34, is accused of taking a 2013 Dodge Challenger from Sunrise Mall. The theft occurred on Dec. 29, 2021. Police originally stated […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Alton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Alton, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Rollover crash under investigation in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a crash that sent one to the hospital. Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 1700 Block of East Interstate Highway- 2 in response to a rollover crash involving two vehicles. At the scene, officials rescued a 30-year-old woman out of a white SUV, which had […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for stealing from Pharr smoke shop

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are looking to identify a man seen stealing from a smoke shop. On Tuesday, Pharr police released surveillance video of a man stealing from the Shroomies Smoke Shop on South Cage Blvd in Pharr on Feb. 12 at 2:15 a.m. Police say the man stole cash and merchandise from the […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr police find $10 million worth of liquid meth

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police found 700 gallons of liquid meth on Tuesday, worth over $10 million. According to a release by Pharr PD, an officer was patrolling the area of South Lamar Drive in Pharr. The officer saw three men pouring liquid from several 55-gallon barrels into 5-gallon buckets near liquid tanker trailers. […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman ejected from vehicle in hit-and-run crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say left the scene of a crash on Wednesday. According to a release, a Ford Explorer collided with a white pick-up truck pulling a black trailer on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. on South Expressway 281 in Edinburg. The driver of […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggravated Robbery#Alton Police#Speedy Drive Thru#Nike#The Alton Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Police locate missing 75-year-old woman

UPDATE: Police have located the missing woman and returned her to her family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing on February 15. According to a release, Maria Drago Rodriguez, 75, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was seen at the 1000 block of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two people found dead in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a scene where they said two people were found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday. According to a release, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Jason Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a shooting. Police located two people dead from […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Downtown Brownsville “BTX” mural defaced

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The downtown Brownsville “BTX” mural painted by LA artist Teddy Kelly was defaced Monday evening according to the Brownsville Police Department. The words “gentrified stop SpaceX” were spray-painted in dark blue on the bottom pink portion of the mural. The incident occurred at E. 11th St and E. Levee St. on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

CBP: Three vehicle pursuits lead to 17 arrests

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four separate smuggling attempts resulted in 17 arrests, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Feb. 11, Border Patrol agents attempted an immigration inspection on a Ford F150 in Encino, Texas. The driver refused to stop, leading the agents on a car chase. The truck then drove […]
ENCINO, TX
ValleyCentral

Credit card skimmers found at local gas stations

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Pharr Police arrested four people on Saturday for being in possession of stolen credit cards. Police tell ValleyCentral the suspects has 81 stolen credit cards. Just a few days before the arrests police also found multiple card skimmers at local gas pumps. “They were actually gift cards and what they do […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County man in ongoing lawsuit over Stripes taco

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 7-Eleven is facing a lawsuit from a man who claims a taco sold at a Stripes store led to him needing emergency room treatment. According to court documents, a man from Laguna Heights visited a Stripes convenience store in South Padre Island around Feb. 7, 2020, and purchased a taco. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville families react to loss of homes by fire

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Raymondville families are picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their homes on Valentine’s Day morning.  Raymondville Fire Chief Lauro Gutierrez said a home in between the Ibarra family house and the home of Noe Zamorano caught fire from a heat lamp that was used to warm a dog. […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy