Data provided by OJO Labs showed that only six U.S. metros featured homes selling for more than their list price in Jan. 2022. An OJO Labs report revealed that 37.1% of homes were sold above their list price in the top 50 metros across the U.S. in Jan. 2022. These metros include San Francisco, San Diego, Buffalo, Los Angeles, Boston, and Sacramento.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO