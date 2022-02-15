Winds will be on the increase with the risk of wildfires
HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) — A developing area of low pressure over the middle of the country will interact with high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico to ramp up the “Valley Wind Machine” through at least Wednesday.
Wind gusts in excess of 35 miles per hour (MPH) today will begin Tuesday morning and increase to 40 to 50 MPH wind gusts on Wednesday. Wind advisories or warnings may be needed on Wednesday.
Strong winds along with low levels of humidity will also increase the risk of erratic wildfire behavior Tuesday and Wednesday. All outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
The latest drought monitor still shows Starr county in dire need of rainfall with no significant rainfall chances over the next 7 days. Previous rainfall over the mid and lower Valley over the past couple of weeks has helped in keeping fire risk low, but the strong winds over the coming days will dry out the soils closest to the surface very quickly.
A cold front on Thursday will bring down the winds some for Friday, however, very low humidity will keep the fire weather danger in place until winds drop off for the upcoming weekend.
