ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winds will be on the increase with the risk of wildfires

By Jim Danner
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) — A developing area of low pressure over the middle of the country will interact with high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico to ramp up the “Valley Wind Machine” through at least Wednesday.

Wind gusts in excess of 35 miles per hour (MPH) today will begin Tuesday morning and increase to 40 to 50 MPH wind gusts on Wednesday. Wind advisories or warnings may be needed on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzhGW_0eF4Zyi200
Wind forecast for Tuesday through Thursday.

Strong winds along with low levels of humidity will also increase the risk of erratic wildfire behavior Tuesday and Wednesday. All outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r41eH_0eF4Zyi200
Wind gusts on Tuesday in excess of 30 to 35 miles per hour are forecast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoiMh_0eF4Zyi200
Wind gusts on Wednesday in excess of 40 to 45 miles per hour are forecast.

The latest drought monitor still shows Starr county in dire need of rainfall with no significant rainfall chances over the next 7 days. Previous rainfall over the mid and lower Valley over the past couple of weeks has helped in keeping fire risk low, but the strong winds over the coming days will dry out the soils closest to the surface very quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1bxV_0eF4Zyi200

A cold front on Thursday will bring down the winds some for Friday, however, very low humidity will keep the fire weather danger in place until winds drop off for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather Authority Alert Thursday - strong wind & possible severe storms

We are declaring a WAA for Thursday (specifically through 6PM) for strong, gusty winds, and a threat for a few severe t'storms. Winds will become very gusty tomorrow, with peak wind gusts possibly as high as 45-50 mph over KY, TN, and SEMO around midday/early afternoon. With the recent ice event over parts of KY, some trees may have weakened or broken limbs that could come down and possibly lead to some power outages. Travel will be difficult due to the strong winds. The entire Local 6 area is under a Wind Advisory from 6AM-6PM on Thursday.​ Winds will calm down after sunset Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
chattanoogacw.com

Weather Alert Thursday: A wind advisory and PM strong storms

Before storms arrive, expect gusty winds in excess of 30/40mph. This will be enough to topple some trees and cause power outages. The entire viewing area is under a wind advisory. A few showers are possible. Severe weather tonight:. Our viewing area is under a level 1 & 2 risk...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Warn Powerful Storm May Bring Damaging Winds to Northeast

Forecasters revealed that a major storm capable of bringing snow and severe weather across the country may deliver strong winds to the New England area on Thursday. Senior AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore predicts a very different storm for the Northeast than what has been seen recently. Southerly winds linked with this storm are expected to deliver springlike temperatures to the region later this week, despite recent bouts of frigid weather, snow, and ice.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Machine#Drought#Wildfire#Extreme Weather#Kveo Tv
The Independent

California hit by snow and hail storms just days after record setting heat

California was hit by snow, hail and violent rain storms just days after setting temperature records across the drought-hit state.The dramatic cool-down saw snow fall along the Grapevine, the Interstate 5 route north of Los Angeles, while hail coated roads in Pasadena.By late on Tuesday the snow level dropped to about 2600 feet in the Antelope Valley, and there was half a foot of snow in Pear Blossom at 3,500 feet.“Pretty sure we had a heat advisory with temps 80 to 90 degrees just two days ago,” the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles tweeted.Pretty sure we had...
ENVIRONMENT
Akron Beacon Journal

Forecasters predicting a messy 24 hours: Rain, flooding, followed snow and rapid freeze

A rainy, warm Thursday could lead to flooding in the greater Akron area. And then temperatures will fall well below freezing going into the night, creating another set of issues, the National Weather Service says. Heavy rain was falling Thursday morning with a thunderstorm possible late in the morning. Highs were expected to be in the low 50s. ...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: High Wind Warning, Downpours Tonight

Good morning. What a difference in temperatures to kick off our day. The frigid air from the last few mornings has been replaced by a surge of early spring warmth. Temperatures are running more than 40 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago! It remains very mild throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies and a […]
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Even in Southern California, wildfire frequency is likely to increase by end of century

California's massive fire seasons the past two years are part of a trend that scientists have traced back for more than four decades. The area consumed each year by fires has increased significantly over that period—particularly in the Sierra Nevada and northern parts of the state. Although Southern California has had its share of wildfires in that span, too, the region hasn't experienced the same increase.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

High Winds Cause Concerns for Wildfires in Midwest

Many parts of the nation are going to be dealing with some less-than-amazing weather conditions over the next few days. From inches and inches of snow accumulation, rain, freezing rain, risk of flooding, high winds, and awful driving conditions, many of us are in for a fun late winter treat. There’s another threat that this weather pattern is posing that has many concerned.
ENVIRONMENT
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy