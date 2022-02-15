ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberpunk 2077 Showcases Next-Gen Gameplay And 1.5 Update

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being delayed out of 2021by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally received a first look at its Next-Gen upgrades as well a rebalancing coming during the next patch for the game. These include a major change in the rebalancing of perks, including the removal of the infamous Commando Level...

