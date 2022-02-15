ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSI: How high can my income be to still qualify for SSI?

By Staff Report
 1 day ago

Some people who are older or have a disability that prevents them from working helps them to qualify for SSI benefits.

This is a federal program paid for by taxes.

SSI is specifically for seniors over 65, blind, and/or disabled Americans with little to no income.

The payments go toward daily living expenses like clothing, food, and shelter.

Supplemental Security Income and applying

There are limits to what you can collect as income in order to qualify for these benefits.

If you surpass these limits then you won’t necessarily lose your SSI benefits, but they could be lowered.

Who can get SSI and what’s the income limit?

Individuals must be over 65, blind, or disabled to qualify.

The money will pay for their basic living expenses.

Those on these benefits may not be gainfully employed, meaning they cannot be making enough to afford things themselves.

The 2022 income limits are $1,767 per month for individuals and $2,000 in assets.

SSDI: Who can apply for SSDI benefits?

If you qualify, the maximum amount you’ll see is $841 for individuals or $1,261 for couples.

Couples have an income limit of $2,607 each month.

The SSA explains that making over the limits shows you aren’t suffering from a disability that will keep you from working.

Social Security: SSDI and SSI explained

What happens to your SSI if you pass the income limit

Your benefits are calculated based on your countable income.

Different factors are taken into consideration when you pass the income limit.

It matters whether your income was earned and if your state provides you with additional SSI benefits.

If your monthly income surpasses $85 then your benefits are lowered.

Once it passes $1,750 they will be ended entirely.

Related
Stimulus check: Deadline for $1,200 is here

A specific group of Americans may still be entitled to a stimulus check worth $1,200. There are no federal stimulus payments in the foreseeable future, but many states or cities are still giving out payments. If you meet eligibility requirements in these places, you could see a fourth stimulus check.
IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
SSI: Supplemental Security Income and applying

SSI, also known as Supplemental Security Income, is designed to help those who are elderly, blind, or disabled. These groups receive the funds to help boost their income. The program is run by the Social Security Administration. SSI helps fund the daily expenses for low income disabled adults and children.
Unemployment: Are benefits taxed income?

Americans are preparing their taxes, and after the pandemic caused higher rates of unemployment, people are confused. There were a lot of issues with the 2020 tax returns and unemployment thanks to changes under the American Rescue Plan. Now, people are wondering what’s different about 2021 and these benefits with...
IRS offers Penalty Abatement, but how do you use it?

Many people are not fans of getting penalties from the IRS, and often are denied any sort of break because they didn’t follow specific rules. Many times people try to request an abatement, which provides relief for penalties. They’re often denied. There are also common penalties some face,...
IRS: Am I eligible for this $8,000 tax credit?

The IRS is offering parents a tax credit that would cover up to 50% of child care expenses, and it could be worth as much as $8,000. Parents who care for children and other dependents are the ones the credit is designed for. The credit has been increased for 2021...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SSDI: Who can apply for SSDI benefits?

SSDI, or Social Security Disability Insurance, is available to qualifying Americans who meet specific requirements. In order to qualify you need a medical condition that meets the Social Security Administration’s standards. To collect SSDI specifically, you need to have worked enough and recently to have paid Social Security out...
IRS: Earned Income Tax Credit in 2022

The IRS has made a few changes to the earned income tax credit this year, making millions of Americans eligible for the bigger refunds. This tax credit is a break for low income workers, but this year many Americans who do not usually qualify will just one time. Those without...
Social Security: SSDI and SSI explained

The Social Security Administration runs various programs including their Social Security Disability Insurance, SSDI, and Supplemental Security Income, SSI, programs. These programs are designed to give necessary funding to individuals with disabilities. The SSA outlines everything you need to know to apply on their FAQ page. SSDI and the Ticket...
Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
Is More Stimulus Money Coming To You?

moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Is more money coming from the government? The quick answer is it depends on your situation. Before I dig into that, let's start with a quick recap. Overall, $3,200 has been paid to eligible adults. This total is made up of a payment of $1,200 in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act back in March 2020, $600 in a December relief measure, and $1,400 under the American Rescue Plan in March 2021. So, if you have not received the full amount of $3,200, it is a good idea to check with the Internal Revenue Service here.
What Is the Social Security Administration (SSA)?

Social Security is commonly known for providing an income for people in retirement. However, the Social Security Administration (SSA) does much more than provide social retirement plans. The SSA also provides social insurance protection to workers who become disabled and provides survivor benefits to families when the main income earner dies, among other services. Consider working with a financial advisor who can help you maximize your Social Security benefits.
SSI and SSDI differences explained

The Social Security Administration has various programs like SSI and Social Security, but it’s important to know the differences. SSI and SSDI both provide disability benefits, but they have differences when it comes to the two programs. SSI is Supplemental Security Income, while SSDI is Social Security Disability Insurance.
Are There Tax Deductions for Renters?

Here's what you need to know if you rent a home. Homeowners are privy to a host of tax deductions. While the same generally doesn't apply to renters, there's one benefit you may be eligible for. If you're self-employed and have a home office, you may be able to claim...
