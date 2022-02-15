Phelps woman arrested for DWI

Police report the arrest of a Phelps woman.

According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristine M. Milliman, 58, of Phelps after a property damage crash.

Deputies responded to a crash in Phelps with heavy front end damage. Upon investigation, the driver of the car was identified as Milliman who was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Milliman will appear in the Phelps Town Court on a later date to answer charges.

