Phelps, NY

Phelps woman arrested for DWI

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
Police report the arrest of a Phelps woman.

According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristine M. Milliman, 58, of Phelps after a property damage crash.

Deputies responded to a crash in Phelps with heavy front end damage. Upon investigation, the driver of the car was identified as Milliman who was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Milliman will appear in the Phelps Town Court on a later date to answer charges.

City
Crime & Safety
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

