Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a next-gen update for both PS5 and Xbox Series X today. The new update is completely free and is available right now for all platforms. During the CD Projekt RED's Livestream, it was revealed that the patch should be live immediately. This will still likely take a little bit of time to roll out completely, but keep an eye on your console and patch should be available soon. If you want to download the patch or the new free trial as soon as possible, read on below for a few tips on how to get started.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO