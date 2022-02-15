Why there are two correct answers to today’s Wordle

One of the most minimalist and simple word riddle games in the world right now, Wordle has caught the big limelight, being one of the biggest browser games in the world. With the clock striking 12 each day, several word-enthusiasts visit the website to guess the elusive 5-letter word. The most interesting part of the game is that players from different parts of the world get the same 5-letter word. With the vast array of various words in the dictionary, there are ways in which people must be guided to get to the all-important day. In this Wordle guide for today, we will share some tips to get started with Wordle, how the players should approach the game each day with clues to correctly guess the specific 5-letter word.

