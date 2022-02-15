ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Why there are two correct answers to today’s Wordle

By Joey Morona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are two correct answers to today’s Wordle and, no, it’s not the result of Dr. Strange opening the door to the Multiverse. It seems since purchasing the popular game from its creator, Josh Wardle, the newspaper has deleted a number of words from the lists of correct...

Related
Stamford Advocate

Here's why your 'Wordle' answer doesn't match your friends’

Let Feb. 14, 2022 go down in history as the first day that “Wordle,” the popular free online game that exploded in popularity during the winter surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, had two possible answers (Don’t worry, I’m going to explain the discrepancy well before I spoil the answer, so you’re safe to read on).
VIDEO GAMES
Anchorage Daily News

‘What’s Wordle?’ and your other ‘Wordle’ questions, answered

“Wordle” is just a word deduction game, but its simple nature belies the fact that it has - in the span of just a few weeks - become a phenomenon. Maybe you’re here because you were enticed by the strange green and yellow squares on social media. Maybe you noticed a dramatic uptick in how much you were hearing the non-word “Wordle.” Whatever the reason, we’re here to answer all your questions about the newest word game craze.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Wordle fans were puzzled by today’s five-letter challenge – did you guess it correctly?

Wordle fans have a new five-letter challenge to try today, which is leaving even the most seasoned gamers confused. Fans of the hit pun, which is now owned by The New York Times, took to Twitter after discovering the answer to Wordle 242. And puzzled Wordle users all say the same thing, that the answer to the challenge today’s five-letter is “not even a word”.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The New York Times has already changed Wordle solutions

The New York Times is interfering with the possible guesses and answers for Wordle. The new version of the popular word-based puzzle has deviated from the original, which means that some players might not get the same solutions to Wordle puzzles as everyone else anymore. On January 31, Wordle was...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

How to fix your NY Times-based Wordle if it isn’t working

As a fairly enthusiastic — if not very expert — Wordle player, I wasn’t thrilled with the idea that The New York Times was adding the word game to its quiver. But I understood why the Times would want it, and why the game’s creator would want to not have to deal with its unexpected popularity. So I heaved a sigh, and prepared to continue to play on the new site.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

‘There are two answers’: Wordle users ‘confused’ as they share different results

Wordle users have taken to social media to express their frustration about getting “two different answers” for today’s game.It comes less than a week after the daily word game moved to The New York Times (NYT) platform after the publisher bought it from creator Josh Wardle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.Yet, for Wordle 241, players have realised that there are two possible answers.“Same day, different Wordle. Is anyone having a different Wordle of the day too?” one user asked.Another said: “Uhoh!! My partner and I got two different correct words for #Wordle today. What is happening?”Uhoh!! My partner and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Wordle: The Complete Guide and Tips

One of the most minimalist and simple word riddle games in the world right now, Wordle has caught the big limelight, being one of the biggest browser games in the world. With the clock striking 12 each day, several word-enthusiasts visit the website to guess the elusive 5-letter word. The most interesting part of the game is that players from different parts of the world get the same 5-letter word. With the vast array of various words in the dictionary, there are ways in which people must be guided to get to the all-important day. In this Wordle guide for today, we will share some tips to get started with Wordle, how the players should approach the game each day with clues to correctly guess the specific 5-letter word.
VIDEO GAMES
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
