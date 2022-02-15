ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Williams reveals real 2022 F1 car at Silverstone shakedown

By Pablo Elizalde, Alex Kalinauckas
Motorsport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nine-times F1 constructors' champions presented its new livery for the 2022 season on Tuesday, but the new colour scheme was initially displayed on a show car as the team wanted to "perfect" the livery. Team boss Jost Capito explained that it elected not to show its new colours...

www.motorsport.com

