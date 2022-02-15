ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to allow advanced headlights after Toyota petition

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it would allow advanced headlights known as “adaptive driving beams” to be used in vehicles on U.S. roads that could help prevent nighttime crashes.

The agency acted in response to a petition filed by Toyota Motor Corp in 2013 to allow the lights, which provide more illumination than existing lights without a glare to oncoming motorists by using additional sensors to automatically adjust lights. The headlights have been permitted in Europe for more than a decade and are also allowed in Japan and other countries. Volkswagen AG and BMW AG also later filed petitions to use the lights on U.S. vehicles (Reporting by David Shepardson)

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
Jalopnik

Hyundai Just Issued A Recall For A Hilariously Unexpected Dashboard Issue

Modern automotive technology has made so many previously impossible things commonplace, from in-dash navigation to pickup trucks that get 40 mpg to cars helping you to stay in lanes and so much more. They’ve also made incredible new ways to fail, like getting in your car and finding that all your dash instruments are upside down, something that sounds like it would be gearhead prank your grandfather’s friends would play on him in his old Hudson. Well, thanks to modern tech, Hyundai has pulled this off electronically.
CARS
Gazette

Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests

WINDSOR/OTTAWA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford and Toyota on Wednesday both said they were halting some production as anti-coronavirus mandate protesters blocked U.S-Canada border crossings that have prompted warnings from Washington and Ottawa of economic damage. Many pandemic-weary Western countries will soon mark two years of restrictions as copycat protests spread to Australia,...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Battle for 3rd place: Kia vs Toyota vs GM In 2022 U.S. Plug-In Vehicle Market

After Tesla and Ford, GM had the best selling fully electric vehicle in the U.S. in 2021, the Chevy Bolt, at 24,803 combined for the two different models (EV and EUV). Thus, GM has set a precedent and may be able to compete for one of the top spots in 2022 BEV sales too, depending.
CARS
