Alexander Bolshunov of the ROC ended his 2022 Winter Olympic experience the way he started it: winning gold. No one could have predicted what was going to happen in the men's freestyle mass start competition. Traditionally, athletes are supposed to race 50km. But, after conditions on the course worsened with blistering 40mph winds and negative temperatures, the race was dropped to 30km to reduce the time of exposure of athletes in extreme conditions. This was the first time the 50km men's mass start was shortened in the history of the Winter Olympics.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO