Were stereotypes mentioned at trial a harmless error? Supreme Court rules in child molestation case

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld a Hall County man’s child molestation conviction, saying it was “highly unlikely” the testimony on perceived ethnic stereotypes swayed the jury.

The high court issued its opinion Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the case of Alejandro Martinez-Arias, who was convicted in February 2017 of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to life, with 25 years in prison.

Martinez-Arias’ attorneys filed a petition in September 2020 about a witness’ statements about Latino stereotypes, which they considered “odious and false.”.

During the trial, the prosecution called Betsy Escamilla, who was the counselor at the victim’s school.

Escamilla, who testified she came from a Latino cultural background and that a majority of the school population did as well, was asked about Latino cultural norms regarding sexual abuse.

“It’s kind of seen as if it happens — and no way am I saying that this is (an) acceptable norm, but it happens — but if it happens, it’s something that you don’t share, that you keep it quiet, that it is the girl’s fault for opening her legs and the boys are just supposed to be that way, they just have urges,” Escamilla testified at trial.

The prosecution and defense filed briefs and argued before the Georgia Supreme Court in October.

Nearly four months later, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled the trial court “abused its discretion when it admitted this testimony” but believed the error was harmless.

The court’s opinion includes a footnote that references how the Hall County District Attorney’s Office changed its position “on the relevance of Escamilla’s testimony” during the October oral argument.

The prosecution wrote in its brief that there were no stereotypes offered or implied in the case. But Chief Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson said at oral argument that even if there were stereotypes heard by the jury, there was overwhelming evidence to convict.

Chief Justice David Nahmias admonished the prosecutor.

“You are now saying we should throw your written brief, largely, in the trash,” Nahmias said during the hearing. “That should not happen on the day of oral argument."

“We understand that circumstances may arise that necessitate or otherwise lead to a change in a party’s legal position, and we appreciate the State’s forthrightness in this regard,” according to the footnote. “We remind litigants, however, that in such circumstances, parties should notify the court and the opposing counsel as soon as possible to provide adequate time to prepare for, or respond to, new or changed positions.”

The court ruled that Escamilla’s statements about her interactions with the victim, which was the majority of her testimony, were relevant evidence but comments on Latino culture were inadmissible.

The court cautioned that “Georgia courts should assess the relevance of cultural or ethnic evidence based on the specific testimony in question.” But the court wrote it expressed “no opinion” as to whether testimony on culture or ethnicity could ever be admissible in other cases.

The court disagreed with Martinez-Arias’ claim that the counselor’s testimony seeded bias in the minds of jurors.

The justices pointed to the fact that Escamilla was the last witness for the prosecution, and the prosecution did not mention Escamilla’s testimony in closing arguments.

“Instead, the prosecutor heavily emphasized the evidence presented at trial that supported (the victim’s) credibility, telling the jury, among other things, that (the victim) ‘sobbed for two hours in front of you, trying, trying to tell you what happened to her’ and that she had no motive to lie,” according to the court’s opinion.