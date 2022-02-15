Celebrating Singles Awareness Day with a formula for self-love

“I am enough, we are enough, let’s keep going.” These are the morning affirmations I whisper as I sip my morning coffee. Like many people, my journey of self-love started during my years in college after I grew out of my teenage angst phase and into my clueless, pathless sophomore year. I was surrounded by people who wanted to keep moving forward, and for some reason, my path toward the future was foggy and unapproachable. In that state, I began sinking in this pool of self-pity and shame just because I was clueless. Clueless about my identity, clueless about my future, clueless about me.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO