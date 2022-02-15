ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther’ Live in Concert coming to NWA

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center will present Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther in Concert” featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Walmart AMP.

According to a press release, the full orchestra, including members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, will be led by conductor Anthony Parnther.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 18, at noon and range from $25 to $75 plus applicable fees. You may purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

Kenny Chesney returning to AMP this summer

In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

The 2018 film was a worldwide blockbuster, grossing over $1.3 billion at the global box office. Marvel has announced that a sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released on November 11, 2022.

KNWA Today: Core of Arkansas releases “Black is Beautiful” series

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — February is Black History Month and Core Brewing and Distilling Company is celebrating by launching a new series, “Black is Beautiful.” There are three separate recipes: a stout rendition, an IPA, and a seltzer version. “Black is Beautiful” is a collaborative effort to raise awareness of racial injustice. You can find […]
