ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in sex abuse lawsuit

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ov0lO_0eF4X6Uz00

Court records show Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who claims she was trafficked to the British prince by child predator and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was underage.

In a letter filed Tuesday in court, an attorney for Giuffre said that due to the settlement, which was reached out of court, lawyers expect to file documents to dismiss the case within 30 days.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Can Prince Andrew Convince a Jury This Picture Is Fake?

Prince Andrew, now headed for a jury trial over rape allegations, still intends to argue that the photo of him with a teenage Virginia Giuffre in convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home is a fake, The Daily Beast understands. “It’s impossible to determine whether that photo has been...
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Allegedly Worried Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Legal Team Will Use Charlotte Briggs’ Claims Against Him

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried that Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team could use his former maid’s damaging claims against him in court. In its Feb. 14 issue, Star claimed that Prince Andrew believes that Charlotte Brigg’s could make his sexual abuse lawsuit much worse than what it already is. After all, the Duke of York’s former maid accused him of being rude and entitled.
WORLD
KCBD

Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser’s charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser Virginia Giuffre’s charity. He says he regrets his association with Jeffrey Epstein. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:. NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer says right to fair trial has been ‘violated’ in new letter to court

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys claim a juror who went public with his history of sexual abuse has “violated” her right to a fair trial.Maxwell’s lawyer Christian Everdell argued the juror had “corrupted” the voir dire process by not truthfully answering questions posed during pre-trial selection, in a new letter to Judge Alison Nathan.Last month, the socialite’s legal team called for a mistrial after the juror known as Scotty David revealed in an interview with The Independent that he had been sexually abused as a child. He shared his own experience with other jury members during deliberations and claimed it had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#British Prince#American#Cox Media Group
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

Father denied by court to take his 6-year-old son home because his wife is not vaccinated against Covid-19, appeals the court order

Since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, millions of people got vaccinated against the deadly virus, but many still remain vaccine hesitant. From misinformation spread online to religious exemptions, around 25% of Americans are still unvaccinated at this point of the pandemic and they are facing pressure to change their minds every single day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

CPS considering charges against Met officers over Wayne Couzens messages

Three Metropolitan police officers who worked with Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens could face charges over allegations they shared racist and misogynistic messages with him.Prosecutors are considering a file of evidence referred by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the “alleged sending and sharing of inappropriate messages by police officers”.Couzens is serving a whole-life order after kidnapping, raping and murdering the 33-year-old last year.The watchdog has sent evidence concerning two serving Met officers, and a former officer at the force, for consideration of offences regarding “grossly offensive material” under the Communications Act.It comes after the IOPC launched a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Middletown Press

Church of Scientology Seeks to Undo ‘Sweeping’ Ruling in Danny Masterson Case

The Church of Scientology has argued that a California appeals court made a mistake when it granted members a “sweeping and unbounded” right to leave the church. The California Court of Appeal ruled on Jan. 20 that church members cannot be bound to a perpetual agreement to resolve disputes before a religious arbitration panel after the members have left the faith.
LAW
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice could testify in exchange for immunity offer as wife killer seeks new trial

California prosecutors will offer immunity to Juror No. 7 in the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson as the convicted wife killer seeks to have his case overturned. Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, then dumping them in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve in 2002. They washed up separately months later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Judge nixes Maxwell’s request to seal motions for new trial

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for a new trial must be aired out in the open. In her Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan denied a request to keep motions for a new trial under seal. Maxwell’s attorneys have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer Reaffirms Not Guilty Plea Following Failed Deal

UPDATE (2/3): Travis McMichael, one of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, reaffirmed his plea of not guilty on hate-crime charges Thursday, The New York Times reports. His decision to plead not guilty comes after a federal judge rejected a plea deal on Monday, where McMichael would have pleaded guilty to one hate crime charge in exchange for a recommendation that he serve 30 years in federal prison. *** A federal judge on Monday rejected the plea deal between prosecutors and Travis McMichael on hate-crimes charges for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, CNN reports. Arbery was chased, shot at close range and murdered in 2020 while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
89K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy