It wasn't the color she or her teammates wanted, but Brianna Decker is headed home with another Olympic medal. Decker suffered a devastating leg injury early in the United States' opening game of the women's hockey tournament in Beijing and was unable to compete for the remainder of the Olympics. But instead of returning home, Decker stayed in Beijing to support her teammates as they continued their journey of defending the title from PyeongChang.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO