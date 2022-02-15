ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attalla, AL

Man arrested for allegedly stealing car from gas station months after being released from jail in burglary case

By Drew Taylor
 1 day ago

ATTALLA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car from a gas station near Attalla Monday.

Skyler Watson, 20, of Tarrant, is charged with first-degree theft of property.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the stole car, along with Watson, within Attalla city limits soon after it was reported stolen. Following Watson’s arrest, the car was returned to its owner.

‘The heart has been ripped out’: Birmingham city councilor votes against proposed changes to her district

At the time, Watson was out on bond for a burglary case out of Birmingham. He is accused of breaking into someone’s home on June 1, 2021.

According to court records, he was arrested on June 8, 2021, charged with third-degree burglary, and was released that same day on $2,500 bond. As of October, Watson was reportedly in treatment at Brunswick Christian Recovery Center in Ash, North Carolina, where he was supposed to remain until at least March 29.

Watson is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Homewood PD searching for missing elderly man

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. Brian Douglas Jacoby, 74, was last seen Tuesday evening leaving his home on Rodge Road in a red Ford Fiesta with Alabama tags “1CL4975.” Jacoby may be in need of his medication, according to authorities. If […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
