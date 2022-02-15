ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus toddler’s death ruled a homicide

By Jolyn Hannah
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWNCF_0eF4WOuV00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The death of a Columbus toddler is now being investigated as a homicide. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the death of two-year-old Stefan Taylorson has been ruled a homicide.

Batteries packed with heroin found in Alabama traffic stop

The toddler died on May 17, 2021. At the time of his death, police responded to his home at Overlook Garden Apartments, located at 1011 Oakview Avenue.

Back in May, the boy’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, following his death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

GoFundMe started for 11-year-old victim funeral costs

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) A fundraiser has been started to help a Morgan City mother bury her 11-year-old son, who authorities say was shot and killed over the weekend. Fran Larpenteur created the account and says all the money raised will help the the mother of 11-year-old Van Joseph Hunt with funeral and burial expenses. […]
MORGAN CITY, LA
WKRG News 5

82-year-old charged with two counts of robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed an 82-year-old has been arrested on two counts of robbery in the same neighborhood. MPD says they responded to the 3100 block of Wellborne Drive West about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 15. This was in reference to a burglary in process. When MPD arrived they located and […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Search underway for family of man found dead in July

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public’s help locating the family of a man who was found dead in a wooded area back in July 2020. According to the JCCO, 61-year-old Wesley Howard Kitchens’ remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Roebuck Shopping Center on July […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

14-year-old shot at Cheshire Drive in Mobile

UPDATE: Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the teenager died. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating a shooting where a 14-year-old boy was shot. Officers are on scene at Cheshire Drive South. The boy was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, according to Mobile Police. His injuries are currently unknown. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man attacked, robbed at Circle K

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was attacked by five people and robbed at the Circle K gas station on Cottage Hill Rd. Tuesday night around 10:24 p.m., according to Mobile Police. MPD responded to the Circle K located at 7102 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a robbery report. Upon arrival, police officers discovered […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Wrbl#Muscogee County Coroner#Gbi
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: OCSO arrests 1 murder suspect, still looking for 3 others

UPDATE (2/16 2:12 p.m.): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday to discuss two murder investigations that happened back in 2021. OCSO has been searching for three murder suspects in the two separate homicide cases, one of which was found. OSCO deputies arrested and charged Travon’te Mclaughlin, 23, for the murder of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Teen dead after shooting on Cheshire Drive South

UPDATE: After the 14-year-old who was shot Tuesday on Cheshire Drive South died at a local hospital, WKRG News 5 spoke with people in the neighborhood about what took place, all less than 24 hours before. The incident all took place in front of William Carter’s home. Carter says his grandson was friends with the […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Woman’s body dumped on Forest Avenue in Jackson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman’s body was dumped Tuesday night. Officer Sam Brown said the woman’s body was found on Forest Avenue near Clay Street around 7:00 p.m. She had been shot. The victim has not been identified at this time. Police have not released any information about a […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police investigate rumor of weapon at school

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police department investigated Orange Beach Middle and High School after hearing a rumor about a gun on campus. After investigating, officers determined there was no weapon on campus. The school system sent an email to parents to alert them about the situation. The student responsible for the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery, man arrested

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Car chase leads to 2 arrested for armed burglary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a chase Wednesday afternoon, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 2 people wanted in connection to armed car burglaries  Deputies had been searching for a stolen black Jeep and spotted it near Blue Angel Parkway and Pine Forest Road. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy