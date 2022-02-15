Columbus toddler’s death ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The death of a Columbus toddler is now being investigated as a homicide. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the death of two-year-old Stefan Taylorson has been ruled a homicide.

The toddler died on May 17, 2021. At the time of his death, police responded to his home at Overlook Garden Apartments, located at 1011 Oakview Avenue.

Back in May, the boy’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, following his death.

