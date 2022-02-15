These New Wireless Earbuds Have a Battery That Puts AirPods to Shame

Far be it from us to focus on reporting on pure rumor or speculation, but when we're looking at a Mac mini rework, it's something we're certainly willing make an exception for. Slated to be the first Mac mini redesign in over 10 years, rumors indicate that the new Mac mini will take cues from the original AppleTV and will focus on the highest-end Mac mini (Apple, admittedly did tweak the entry-level Mac mini with its proprietary M1 chip; the current high-end model has an Intel processor). Expecting to align with predictions of an, "announcement of at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon chips," as noted by MacRumors and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this new Mac mini reveal should include hardware powered by the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips that currently power the MacBook Pro. Aesthetically speaking, this new update is also rumored to feature a plexiglass-like top and possibly include two-tone color options, reminiscent of those on the current iMac. With a Mac-related event slated for sometime next month (or, at least this spring), expect to see more information around this and other Mac updates. We're talking details on a reissued watch from 1972, Casper's new "Snow Technology" pillow and the one New Balance sneaker that needs to be on your radar in 2022. This is Today in Gear.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO