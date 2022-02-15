ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These New Wireless Earbuds Have a Battery That Puts AirPods to Shame

By Tucker Bowe
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crew at Audio-Technica is well known for making everything from audiophile headphones to entry-level turntables — all of which has a distinct retro flair. The company is no stranger to true wireless earbuds either — and its latest entry, the Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW ($200), have a unique feature making them different...

