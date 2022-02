Although it was never the prettiest, Texas Basketball gets another win in Big 12 play, this time over rival Oklahoma. Here are two keys to the win. Over a month after No. 20 Texas Basketball defeated Oklahoma 66-52 in Austin, the Longhorns headed north to Norman to try and sweep the Red River Rivalry. In the previous matchup, Andrew Jones went off for a season-high 22 points and four steals to help lead Texas to the first win in Austin. Jones was the x-factor in that win and a huge contributor to last night’s 80-79 Overtime win.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO