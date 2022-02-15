ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in sex abuse lawsuit

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Court records show Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who claims she was trafficked to the British prince by child predator and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was underage.

In a letter filed Tuesday in court, an attorney for Giuffre said that due to the settlement, which was reached out of court, lawyers expect to file documents to dismiss the case within 30 days.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

