The New York Knicks found another way to let themselves down Wednesday night in a 111-106 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks were up by as many as 28 points in the second quarter, but squandered it all, as they just couldn’t stop the Nets in the second half, while also sputtering on offense. In losses like this, it’s always the head coach who gets blamed, and if that’s the case here with regards to Tom Thibodeau, then he must be starting to feel his seat getting warmer, especially since that wasn’t the first time this month in which the Knicks wasted a gigantic lead.

NBA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO