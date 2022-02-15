ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1 person in critical condition after shooting inside Minneapolis business

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
A man is in critical condition after a shooting inside a Minneapolis business Monday evening.

Minneapolis police officers were sent to the scene on the 600 block of Broadway around 6:15 p.m., on a report of shots fired inside a business, the Minneapolis Police Department said. There, they found an adult man suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds," with officers giving first aid until paramedics arrived.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, as this was happening, a crowd gathered around the victim and first responders, with MPD saying some of those individuals "interfered with the efforts of paramedics."

Police called in support from other precincts to help "control the crowd," the police department said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD said one person among the crowd, an adult male, was arrested and could face criminal charges for obstructing the legal process, with police saying he "claimed a medical emergency" and was evaluated by emergency responders.

The police department said it is still investigating who was involved in the shooting, and the circumstances surrounding it. It's asking anyone with information to submit a tip through CrimeStoppers.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Ash Catchum
3d ago

First responders just just stop going into Mpls. Give them what they want. Let them kill each other off. #BuildAWallAroubdMpls #EscapeFromMpls #EscapeFromNewYorkStyle

