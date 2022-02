BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Health Department has updated its COVID-19 isolation guidance as cases driven by Omicron continue to trend downward. “In an effort to clear some of the confusion generated by multiple recommendations from the government and others, Monongalia County Health Department is pivoting and removing some of the mitigation strategies which have previously served us well but are now deemed unnecessary,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, medical director.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO