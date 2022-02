Dear Mother Nature: Can I save money by helping you?. Because the Earth is so large and complex, it makes sense that there are many ways to define and practice sustainability. I like to think that anything that promotes healthy ecosystems and happy people is sustainable, but this is still quite broad. There are lots of trends and companies that have made sustainability more popular. Unfortunately, most of these trends and products are not affordable enough for most of us to fully support. On the other hand, there are ways that being sustainable actually saves us money! Here are some examples.

