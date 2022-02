"Resist the Commonwealth!" The New World Order faces a growing revolt in the exclusive new teaser for The Walking Dead: The Final Season. In Part 2 of the three-parter Season 11, returning February 13 on AMC+ and February 20 on AMC, Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) welcomes Alexandria to the Commonwealth: an advanced community under the authority of the aristocratic Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Before the Alexandrians get to the rotten core of this seemingly idyllic post-apocalyptic civilization, the revolution begins in the exclusive "Resist" teaser offering a new look at Season 11B. Watch it above.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO