Fight Spring fever with a trip to Como Conservatory's Winter Flower Show

So, 2022…wahoo? We're certainly all hoping so. I feel like life is going to start to open up, be lighter again. Many of us are still hybrid, splitting time between the office and home. I'm doing it, and I think there's a lot of good in it. With all of the hard lessons of 2021, we also learned what our time and lives are worth to each of us. All these personal pivots we've been pushed to make have forced us to change our priorities along with our lifestyles. We've adjusted our thinking about the importance and meaning of home and life to each of us.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO