Ethiopia lifts state of emergency early, citing calming war

madison
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEthiopian lawmakers have voted to end the country's three-month state of emergency...

madison.com

Foreign Policy

Don’t Blame Amharas for Ethiopia’s War

After months of devastation and suffering under the weight of 15 months of war, Ethiopia may be witnessing a rare chance for peace and inclusive dialogue as the government releases prominent prisoners, notably Bekele Gerba and Jawar Mohammed of the Oromo Federalist Congress, Eskinder Nega of the Balderas for True Democracy, and veteran Tigrayan leaders, notably Sebhat Nega and Abay Woldu.
POLITICS
BBC

The hidden side of Ethiopia's brutal civil war

For more than a year, Ethiopia has been gripped by civil war. But much of the brutal conflict has taken place away from the eyes of the international media, with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed banning what he views as "biased coverage". Fighting between federal government forces and...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Addis Ababa#War#Ethiopian
WFMZ-TV Online

Ethiopia Horn of Africa Hunger

Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Program. People in a region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the agency reported Tuesday, calling for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis. Drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities across southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, south-eastern and northern Kenya, and south-central Somalia.
AFRICA
Forbes

Emergency Relief For Children And Families In Drought-Stricken Ethiopia

UNICEF is helping families struggling for survival as a severe drought takes hold in four regions of Ethiopia. Three consecutive failed rainy seasons in Ethiopia have led to severe water scarcity, killing livestock and crops, forcing families out of their homes and increasing the risk of disease and severe malnutrition.
AFRICA
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
AFP

'Afar has been raided': Suffering stalks Ethiopia's forgotten front

The shell crashed through Aicha Nur's flimsy hut just as she was serving a lunch of bread and milk to her nine-year-old son Tahir. His slim body quickly became engulfed in flames. She grabbed Tahir and another son before fleeing on foot to safety, dodging an artillery assault allegedly carried out by Tigrayan rebels on her village in northern Ethiopia's Afar region. They managed to escape, but Aicha's six other children remain unaccounted for.
AFRICA
boxingnewsandviews.com

US Army Fighter Takes A Hit In South China Sea

While thankfully there is some more boxing fights for us fight fans to finally look forward to again soon, the other big fight in the world at the moment between the West and East seems to be cooling down a bit. Hopefully sense will prevail after even the Ukrainian President...
BUSINESS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY

