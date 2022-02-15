ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Jesuit grad plays in Jeopardy! college competition tonight

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
 1 day ago
Host Mayim Bialik, left, is shown on the set of Jeopardy! National College Championship with Sebastian Torres, a 2019 graduate of Jesuit High School in Tampa. He is competing in the quarterfinals in Tuesday's episode of the popular collegiate competition. It airs at 8 p.m. on ABC. [ ABC ]

Sebastian Torres, a 2019 graduate of Jesuit High School in Tampa, is competing in the quarterfinals in tonight’s episode of the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the long-running competition among college undergrads will air at 8 p.m. on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Torres, who now attends Yale University, is a junior majoring in ethics, politics and economics.

The Tampa native was among 36 of America’s sharpest undergrads picked for this year’s collegiate competition. The winner will claim the $250,000 grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! National College Champion. Second place takes home $100,000, and third place leaves with $50,000.

There will be one winner per quarterfinal game. Those 12 winners will advance to the semifinals, which begin Thursday.

