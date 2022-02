League of Legends hasn't been skipping a beat, with three patches already under its belt by the beginning of February, patch 12.4 is set to keep the momentum going. Although not much information pertaining to the patch has been out yet, one thing's for certain that similar to 12.2, not only is there a new champion, Renata Glasc, is on the way but there's also a new set of skins hitting the Summoner's Rift.

