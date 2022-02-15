Simone Biles Announces Engagement to NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Eminem’s daughters are all grown up! Hailie and Alaina posted a photo of themselves together at SoFi Stadium to watch their dad rock the halftime show. Eminem has super proud daughters! The rapper’s girls Hailie Jade, 26, and Alaina, 28, posted a rare photo of themselves together watching from the stands at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13. The two young women looked super excited to get to cheer on their dad, as he performed at the halftime show, alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson Paak.
Comments / 0