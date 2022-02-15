ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Simone Biles Announces Engagement to NFL Player Jonathan Owens

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time and a seven-time Olympic medalist, is engaged. Biles, 24, announced her Valentine's Day engagement to Jonathan Owens...

www.nbcdfw.com

