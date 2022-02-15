Simone Biles Announces Engagement to NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Kayla Harrison has spoken about her previous friendship with fellow judoka Ronda Rousey and why it may be over. While they may be in very different places in their careers now, with Harrison in mixed martial arts and Rousey transitioning over into professional wrestling, there was once a time when the two were close friends. They both won medals at the Olympic Games, they’ve both found success at the elite level in MMA, and judo was their first love.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO