An Arizona priest has resigned from St. Gregory Parish in Arizona after using “we” instead of “I” within his baptisms for decades. According to The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix’s website, Father Andres Arango used the words “we baptize you in the name of the father and of the son and of the Holy Spirit,” instead of “I baptize you in the name of the father and of the son and of the Holy Spirit” in both English and Spanish.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO