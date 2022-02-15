ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remington settles liability claims by Sandy Hook families

By Olivia Lank
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

SANDY HOOK, Conn. ( WTNH ) – Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer that produced the gun used in the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting, has agreed to settle liability claims on Tuesday.

The liability claims are from the families of five adults and four children killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, according to a new court filing.

This is the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the United States.

Details of the settlement are set to be announced during a news conference in Connecticut on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Central Time.

The lawsuit sought to hold the gun company responsible for the marketing of the AR-15 weapon used in the shooting.

The case was filed in 2014 and argues that Remington aggressively marketed the assault weapon that was used in the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators.

Remington has an ammunition manufacturing facility in Lonoke, Arkansas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

