Why Centene is putting its name on St. Louis City SC's stadium

The launch of a new organization focused on boosting the region’s technology industry will establish St. Louis’ first “tech council.”. The new entity, TechSTL, is designed to provide the 16-county bistate metropolitan area with a forum to facilitate advancement of St. Louis' technology sector through efforts focused on business attraction and development, data collection, and public and government relations. Created through a federal grant, TechSTL will operate with a membership-based structure and says its ultimate goal is to position St. Louis as the “most diverse high-tech innovation hub in the country.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO