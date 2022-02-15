ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bridgestone: '21 results show healthy improvements

By OPINION
Tire Business
 1 day ago

TOKYO — Bridgestone Corp. reported healthy improvements in fiscal 2021 sales and earnings over 2020, results that support the firm's efforts to rebuild group earnings power. Adjusted pre-tax operating earnings rose 90.1% to $3.59 billion on 20.4% higher sales of $29.6 billion, yielding a 12.1% operating ratio. Net income also was...

www.tirebusiness.com

Related
Tire Review

Bridgestone To Expand Tire Production in Japan

Bridgestone announced that it will expand the production capacity of premium tires for passenger cars in certain Japan-based production plants. An investment worth more than eight billion JPY (almost $70 million), the production capacity expansion is projected to result in an increase of approximately 6,200 tires per day by 2025 (more than 10% of their current capacity), according to Bridgestone.
ECONOMY
Tire Business

Toyo reports higher sales, profits

HYOGO, Japan — Toyo Tire Corp. reported solid gains in operating income and sales during fiscal 2021 versus 2020, with business in North America outperforming the company's other regional business units. Toyo reported a 46.1% jump in pre-tax operating income to $483 million on 14.5% higher sales of $3.59...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hilton swings to profit that matched expectations, revenue more than doubles

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT, -1.05% was little changed in premarket trading Wednesday, after the hotel operator swung to a fourth-quarter profit that was in line with expectations, while revenue more than doubled to top forecasts. The company reported net income of $147 million, or 52 cents a share, after a loss of $224 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents matched the FactSet consensus. Revenue grew 106.3% to $1.84 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.80 billion. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumped 104.2% from a year ago, beating the FactSet consensus for an 83.1% increase, but was down 13.5% from the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019. The company said that while some hotels suspended operations during 2021, as the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spread, re-openings significantly outpaced suspensions. "Although new variants of the virus have had some short-term impact, we are optimistic about the acceleration of recovery across all segments during 2022," said Chief Executive Christopher Nassetta. The stock has rallied 11.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Tokyo#North America#Bridgestone Corp
Tire Business

Michelin '21 results up double-digits over 2020

PARIS — Michelin Group rebounded strongly from a troubled 2020 to report solid double-digit gains in fiscal 2021 earnings and revenue, although both fell slightly short of the pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 results. Operating income for the year ended Dec. 31 rose 57.9% to $3.51 billion on 16.2% higher revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Kathmandu Shows Improving Trend In Second Quarter

Kathmandu Holdings, Ltd. provided an update for its first half through January 31. Sales at the Kathmandu chain rebounded in the second quarter, and Rip Curl improved modestly while Oboz is being impacted by supply chain disruptions. Rip Curl YTD same-store sales were 1.6 percent below last year, including ongoing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Tire Business

Nokian reports record sales, improved earnings

NOKIA, Finland — Nokian Tyres P.L.C. reported record sales and improved earnings in fiscal 2021 and management expects the momentum to continue, albeit with a pinch of caution. Operating income for the year ended Dec. 31 more than doubled to $310 million on 30.5% higher sales of $2.03 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Affirm shares plummet 21% after company releases financial results early

Affirm stock dropped on Thursday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results ahead of schedule. Affirm is one of several hot "buy now, pay later" companies, which offer short-term and low-interest loans to users when they buy consumer goods online. Affirm stock dropped 21% to a share price of $58.68...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
rubbernews.com

Bridgestone recalls 10,000-plus tires in U.S., Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Bridgestone Americas Inc. and Bridgestone Canada are voluntarily recalling 10,380 Firestone Transforce HT and AT light truck tires in size LT275/70R18 because of a manufacturing anomoly that could result in tread separations. The tires, which were manufactured between May 2-8, 2021, at Bridgestone's plant in Joliette, Quebec, were...
NASHVILLE, TN
rubbernews.com

Bridgestone opens new wet handling track in Italy

ROME—Bridgestone Europe Middle East India & Africa (EMIA) has opened a new wet handling track at its proving ground just outside the Italian capital of Rome. The $3.5 million track will enable the Japanese tire maker "to rigorously test" its tires, helping ensure optimal wet performance, said Bridgestone Feb. 1.
CARS
Tire Review

Select Bridgestone Retail Operations Expanding EV Services

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, plans to expand its electric and hybrid vehicle services at 44 of the company’s Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works stores in Austin, Texas and San Francisco, California. The advanced services are part of the company’s broader initiative to address an increasingly electric car parc and contribute to a more sustainable society.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tire Business

Ag tire market flourishing in both OE, aftermarket

AKRON — Farming had a strong year in 2021 with the agricultural tire market experiencing high demand in both OE and replacement sales. This year is expected to be more of the same, according to tire makers. "The 2021 farm tire market was very strong," David Graden, marketing manager...
AGRICULTURE
Tire Business

U.S. tire aftermarket rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

AKRON — One year removed from the unprecedented market slump of 2020, the U.S. tire industry is humming along again at record or near-record levels in most aftermarket sectors. According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's 2021 statistics summary, replacement market tire shipments grew by double-digits in all the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hilton results top estimates as holiday travel boosts hotel occupancy

(Reuters) -Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc topped analyst estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as higher vaccinations and a rebound in travel demand during the holiday period boosted occupancy rates at its hotels. Hospitality companies around the globe have benefited from higher travel demand during the fourth quarter with...
TRAVEL
Tire Business

Sumitomo to raise tire prices, again, March 1

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA) will increase prices in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean on Falken- and Ohtsu-brand passenger, light truck and medium truck tires, effective March 1. The company did not disclose the percentage increase, saying it will be implementing inline adjustments on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK Coca-Cola bottler posts profit surge after hospitality rebound

The Coca-Cola bottling business for the UK and Europe has almost doubled its profits for the past year after it was boosted by the reopening of hospitality and acquisitions.Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) hailed an “extraordinary year” which saw it post a 98.5% rise in profits after tax to 988 million euro (£828.5 million) for 2021, compared with the previous year.It added that revenues increased by 30% for the year, significantly driven by its acquisition of Australian bottling business Coca-Cola Amatil.The company rebranded from Coca-Cola European Partners after it snapped up the Australian arm in May 2021.CCEP said like-for-like sales were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

