Positionless basketball: Laredo littered with do-it-all forwards

On February 8, the Olney Cubs travelled to Archer City to take on the Wildcats during district play. The Cubs fought hard against their northern rivals but failed to secure the win, losing Cubs 31-Wildcats 60. The following are highlights from the match up, #0 Guy sank a floater and one from the outside for 5 points, #1 Hernandez scored 3 points with a shot from the outside, #2 Knight was good to go with one free throw and 2 points driving to the basket, #4 Scrogum continued his aerial assault scoring 9 points from the outside, #11 Castillo helped keep the Cubs in the fight scoring 4 points, #12 Turner drove to the basket scoring 4 points for the night, #23 Enriquez pushed past defenders and scored 2 points and #24 Kulhanek scored a free throw.

10 HOURS AGO