The Cincinnati Bengals’ playcalling and personnel decisions on their final two offensive plays of the Super Bowl left a lot to be desired. The Bengals had a 3rd-and-1 at the Rams 49 trailing 23-20 in the final minute of the Super Bowl. Cincinnati had two timeouts and decided to run up the middle with Samaje Perine, their second-string running back, who rushed for no gain. They burned a timeout after the play. Then they passed on fourth down despite the Rams’ defense being all over Joe Burrow in the second half of the game. Burrow ended up throwing a desperation pass incomplete while being pressured by Aaron Donald.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO