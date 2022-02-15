Hollywood Bowl 2022 Lineup Includes Duran Duran, Loggins & Messina, ‘Kinky Boots,’ Ricky Martin and a Frank Sinatra/Peggy Lee Salute With Billie Eilish

Simon Le Bon has issued a short statement on Duran Duran’s nomination for the 2022 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Le Bon said via the band’s Twitter, “Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honor that I never expected to experience… But for sure, this distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades. We are all extremely grateful to all of you for making this happen.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO