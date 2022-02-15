ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Goran Dragic agrees to buyout with San Antonio

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqKke_0eF4QRNs00

Shams Charania: Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

Spurs announced they have waived guard Goran Dragić.

Dragić was acquired along with a protected first round pick from Toronto last week. SA sent Thad Young to the Raptors in the deal. @Shams Charania reported Dragic agreed to a contract buyout with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo11:19 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have officially waived Goran Dragic.

1 open roster spot now – 10:16 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Goran Dragic is the No. 3 player on my buyout board, and the first of the top tier to wriggle free:

theathletic.com/3122682/2022/0…9:56 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Spurs-Dragic reach buyout agreement sportando.basketball/en/spurs-dragi…9:44 AM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

As expected, Goran Dragic has agreed to a buyout with the #Spurs. Sources say the #Bucks, #Lakers, #Clippers and #Warriors – among others – are all interested in acquiring the veteran PG. – 9:43 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Goran Dragic reportedly agrees to buyout with Spurs

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…9:38 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran. – 9:17 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers good showing in a loss to Golden State, AD perhaps falling into old bad habits, and Goran Dragic buyout pursuit rumors. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…7:13 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

After a quiet trade deadline, the #Lakers need to land Goran Dragic.

sportscasting.com/nba-buyout-mar…4:00 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed a good showing (except from LeBron and AD) against Golden State, the Lakers’ mood, and whether is Goran Dragic is even kinda realistic as a buyout add. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…11:42 AM

Tom Orsborn: Spurs announce they have waived Dragic. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / February 15, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: In the aftermath of the Donte DiVincenzo trade and Connaughton injury, the Bucks will be aggressive in pursuit of Goran Dragic once he enters the buyout market next week, sources said. There will be significant opportunity for Dragic to play a role on the defending champions. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 14, 2022

Ira Winderman: Been told that Goran Dragic is coming to tonight’s game vs. Nets. So there’s that. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 12, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Goran Dragić
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Spurs#Raptors#Clippers#Kamenetzky Brothers#Icymi#Lockedonlakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NBA's best betting storylines at the All-Star Break

We’re nearing the stretch run of the NBA calendar. Soon, legends will be made, and hearts will be broken–often at the same time. But before we can reach the postseason and break down countless fun, intriguing matchups, everyone needs a little pause. An excellent breather to recuperate before complete chaos ensues. A short reprieve to understand what’s important before the greater NBA world has its collective Grand Eye focused on you and your successes and failures.
NBA
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers and 4 others teams pursuing Goran Dragic on buyout market

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are the top suitors for guard Goran Dragic in the buyout market. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to get involved. Wojnarowski mentioned the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets as other potential destinations for the veteran guard.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy