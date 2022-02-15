Goran Dragic agrees to buyout with San Antonio

Shams Charania: Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran.

Spurs announced they have waived guard Goran Dragić.

Dragić was acquired along with a protected first round pick from Toronto last week. SA sent Thad Young to the Raptors in the deal. @Shams Charania reported Dragic agreed to a contract buyout with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo – 11:19 AM

The Spurs have officially waived Goran Dragic.

1 open roster spot now – 10:16 AM

Goran Dragic is the No. 3 player on my buyout board, and the first of the top tier to wriggle free:

As expected, Goran Dragic has agreed to a buyout with the #Spurs. Sources say the #Bucks, #Lakers, #Clippers and #Warriors – among others – are all interested in acquiring the veteran PG. – 9:43 AM

Goran Dragic reportedly agrees to buyout with Spurs

After a quiet trade deadline, the #Lakers need to land Goran Dragic.

Tom Orsborn: Spurs announce they have waived Dragic. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / February 15, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: In the aftermath of the Donte DiVincenzo trade and Connaughton injury, the Bucks will be aggressive in pursuit of Goran Dragic once he enters the buyout market next week, sources said. There will be significant opportunity for Dragic to play a role on the defending champions. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 14, 2022

Ira Winderman: Been told that Goran Dragic is coming to tonight’s game vs. Nets. So there’s that. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 12, 2022