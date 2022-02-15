ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County schools see lowest COVID numbers since start of new semester

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

SHALIMAR, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County COVID-19 Dashboard shows a decline in COVID cases for the week of Feb. 5, 2022.

January saw the second-highest number of cases in the 2021-2022 calendar school year with a peak at 531 cases. The highest on record was the week of 8/28-9/3, 2021.

CASES BY WEEK IN 2022:

  • 1/1-1/7- 114 Cases
  • 1/8-1/14- 321 Cases
  • 1/15-1/21- 531 Cases
  • 1/22-1/28- 426 Cases
  • 1/29-2/4- 347 Cases
  • 2/5-2/11- 117 Cases

According to the city breakdown, Crestview, Niceville, and Fort Walton Beach reported the highest cases each week.

You can see the dashboard and weekly numbers by school here. A request for more information from the Okaloosa County School District about the decrease in cases has not been returned.

The Okaloosa County Department of Health is not speaking on COVID cases in local schools. Below is a statement from their office.

DOH-Okaloosa does not have anything specific to contribute to the decline in COVID-19 numbers in the schools.

Allison McDaniel
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health  in Okaloosa County

The dashboard runs data from the Department of Health (DOH).

Please note that there are very likely additional positive cases that DOH has yet to report that will be captured as information is updated. The district will provide daily and/or weekly updates in regard to cumulative student cases as well as the most recent daily count of student cases based on DOH information.

Okaloosa County Schools Website
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

