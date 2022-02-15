ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Rodriguez part of group trying to buy Trump's DC hotel: report

 1 day ago
© Greg Nash

Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez is involved in a fund that is seeking to purchase the leasing rights to former President Trump ’s hotel in Washington, D.C., The Associated Press reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

Two people familiar with the matter told the AP that Rodriguez is a general partner for a fund that is attempting to purchase the leasing rights to the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The fund is being led by the Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group.

Rodriguez is reportedly among several parties included in the fund, which one source identified to the AP as the Hospitality Opportunity Fund. Rodriguez was described as a key investor in the deal, according to sources that spoke with the AP about the matter.

The deal is for $375 million and could close within a matter of weeks, the AP reported.

This furthers previous reporting regarding a deal to buy the Washington hotel, the AP noted. Previous reports indicated that CGI Merchant Group had reached an agreement to purchase the rights to the hotel.

The reporting comes after the General Services Administration was formally notified by the Trump Organization late last year of the company's intentions to sell the rights to the hotel, located on Pennsylvania Avenue in the federally owned Old Post Office building, which Trump's business opened in 2016.

Rodriguez’s involvement in the $375 million deal is particularly interesting given that the former Yankees player has been criticized by Trump in the past. The former president said in a 2013 tweet, for instance, that the Yankees should stop paying Rodriguez and called the professional baseball player a “druggie.”

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Rodriguez, the Trump Organization, CGI Merchant Group and the General Services Administration for comment.

