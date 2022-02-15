Pet registry: If you lose your pet, this database is available in North Hills communities

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Ross Township Police Department has launched a new pet registry, and it’s not strictly for township residents.

On the first day of the launch, more than a dozen people registered their pets. If you live in West View or other surrounding communities, you can register your pet on this database too.

A spokesperson with the police department said the most important part is to include up-to-date contact information. You should also enter in a description of your pet, your pets’ microchip number, if they have one, and notes about your pets’ personality.

Doreen Upshaw said even though her dog, T’Challa, has a microchip, she’s still going to register him.

“Extra is always good because that’s right in the area where we live, so if they’re lost or wandering or something, we can find them,” said Upshaw.

The police department said not all officers have a microchip reader on them, but all officers can access the registry from their patrol cars. The registry is especially useful if someone finds your pet but has not been able to find the pet’s owner.

This isn’t the first database Ross police have launched. They also had a company create one for at-risk residents and a vacation watch, where you let officers know when you’re going out of town and they can check on your house while you’re gone.

The databases offer free services. CLICK HERE for more information about them.

