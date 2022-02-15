ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Righteous Gemstones’ Stars Edi Patterson and Tim Baltz on Judy and BJ’s ‘Cosmic’ Love and ‘Succession’ Comparisons

By Ethan Shanfeld
SFGate
 2 days ago

"The Righteous Gemstones" is jam-packed with comedy, action, music and religion. But the beating heart of the HBO megachurch series is the charmingly bizarre romance between middle child Judy (Edi Patterson) and her sheepish husband BJ (Tim Baltz). Created by Danny McBride, the show — whose seventh episode...

www.sfgate.com

WJLA

Hometown comedian Tony Cavalero on starring in "The Righteous Gemstones" and "The Conners"

7NewsDC — After a long wait, HBO's hit comedy "The Righteous Gemstones" is back for a second season and the laughs are louder than ever -- so much so that the show has already been renewed for season three! One of the show's breakout characters is Keefe Chambers played by the hilarious Tony Cavalero, who joined us to discuss the new season and his recent work on "The Conners."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

John Goodman's handsomeness is on display in The Righteous Gemstones that couldn't be celebrated when he starred on Roseanne

"Thanks to the magic of technology, every one of Eli’s scenes features a de-aged version of Goodman," says Kayla Cobb "It’s some truly great CGI work. Young Eli doesn’t look overly smooth or off like Henry Cavill’s upper lip in Justice League. But more than anything else, this choice highlights that when John Goodman was younger, we couldn’t appreciate him for being a smokeshow, because we couldn’t look past Roseanne. He was good, solid Dan, the sarcastic patriarch of the Conner household. He was a better written version of a certain kind of good dad, an archetype that’s lovely to watch but is rarely judged for its sex appeal. It wasn’t until Goodman’s later years that his public image changed. In the 2000s and 2010s, Goodman started to star in movies like Argo, The Artist, The Monuments Men, and Trumbo, films defined by complex, brooding, and eccentric men, aka exactly the side of side characters that would one day make Twitter swoon. By the time Goodman entered the world of potentially crush-worthy characters, it was too late. He was already older than the typical Hollywood leading man and defined by decades of people seeing sexless Dan Conner first."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'The Righteous Gemstones' Might Have Just Killed off [SPOILER], and We're Not OK

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Following yet another flashback episode, Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones brings viewers back to its intense present-day storyline. We're thrown right back into the mass hysteria at the gas station, where Jesse (Danny McBride) and his wife manage to survive the assassination attempt, all thanks to Amber's (Cassidy Freeman) heroic actions.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2: Eric André & Tony Cavalero on Emulating Preachers and the Kelvin/Keefe Dynamic

Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride, the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones continues to follow the televangelist Gemstone family and their internal struggle over which of them will get to take over the megachurch from family patriarch Eli (John Goodman). Always under threat by outsiders who wish to destroy their empire, a mysterious figure from Eli’s past (Eric Roberts) with clearly questionable motives shows up, making the Gemstones wonder whether he’s friend or foe.
TV SERIES
HBO Watch

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES: Season 2, Episode 5: “Interlude II”

In another welcome Interlude to the main Gemstones storylines, we are taking back to Christmas 1993 for an entire episode. The necessity of such a step back being to further develop the character of Eli, Amy-Leigh and of course Baby Billy, as his past is playing such a huge part in his present life and this week we find out the sinister reason he rides the rollercoaster so frequently.
TV SERIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Katie Thurston Responds to Comparisons to Love Is Blind’s Shaina and Kyle

Just asking a question. Katie Thurston has been watching season 2 of Love Is Blind, but she’s not totally convinced that one of the couple’s engagements was a good idea. “I’m confused,” the Bachelorette alum, 31, tweeted on Tuesday, February 15. “Am I supposed to be excited about the engagement of Shaina and Kyle… #loveisblind2.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charleston City Paper

LIST: Charleston locations in season two of The Righteous Gemstones

Spoiler alert: If you’re not currently caught up with season two of The Righteous Gemstones, you’re about to read some spoilers. New episodes from the second season of the HBO series are being introduced 10 p.m. on Sundays in February with the climax set for Feb. 27. Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
Stereogum

Praise Be To He: A New Righteous Gemstones Song Is Out Now

One of the best parts of Danny McBride’s god-tier mega-church satire The Righteous Gemstones is the music. The HBO show’s larger-than-life but true-in-essence parody of uber-rich televangelist life sometimes incorporates bits from the music career of Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, the Gemstone family’s late, great matriarch, portrayed in flashbacks by country star Jennifer Nettles. Season one gave us the instant classic “Misbehavin’,” a duet between Aimee-Leigh and her brother Baby Billy, a trashy huckster played with gusto by Walton Goggins. Within the universe of the show, the siblings used to tour around performing that song and others as child stars before Aimee-Leigh married into the Gemstone family. Here they are reuniting to sing and tap their way through it at church:
MUSIC
Deadline

‘That ’90s Show’ Sets Young Cast Led By Callie Haverda As Leia Forman In Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Netflix has assembled the young series regular cast of That ’90s Show, a follow-up to hit sitcom That ’70s Show. The new group of six teenage friends in Point Place, Wisconsin is led by Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) from the original series. Callie Haverda (Shut Eye) is set to play Leia, with Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Reyn Doi (Side Hustle) and Sam Morelos cast as new teen characters opposite fellow series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Isabel Torres, Spanish Actor Known for ‘Veneno,’ Dies at 52

Isabel Torres, the Spanish actor known for portraying the transgender icon Cristina “La Veneno” Ortiz on HBO’s “Veneno,” died Friday, according to a post originally written in Spanish on her official Instagram. She was 52. “Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Prodigal Son Star Blasts FOX Cancellation: "This Was a Mistake"

Quite a few TV fans still haven't gotten over the swift and unexpected cancelation of Prodigal Son. The eerie crime drama about an FBI profiler and his serial killer father earned plenty of acclaim after its debut, and found itself with an extremely loyal fanbase. The series seemed to be one of the most talked-about dramas on network TV at the time, drawing comparisons to the likes of Hannibal and The Following. FOX ultimately decided to bring the ax down on Prodigal Son after just two seasons. Fans haven't quite let that choice go yet, and neither have some of Prodigal Son's stars.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

David Duchovny, Ron Livingston Board Inheritance Battle Comedy ‘The Estate’ (EXCLUSIVE)

David Duchovny (“Californication”) and Ron Livingston (“A Million Little Things”) round out the cast of Signature Films’ inheritance battle comedy “The Estate.”. The actors join a star-studded cast that includes leads Toni Collette and Anna Faris, alongside Kathleen Turner, Rosemary DeWitt and Keyla Monterroso. Production is currently underway in New Orleans.
MOVIES
SFGate

Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650M movie deal scam

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Monday for running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals. Zachary Horwitz, 35, of Los Angeles, also was ordered to repay more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA

