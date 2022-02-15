Pitt County Schools, Craven County Schools return to optional mask policy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday marked the first day that Pitt County Schools began its optional mask policy for students and staff at its schools.

Craven County Schools announced Tuesday that in its Board of Education work session members voted unanimously to go with their own mask optional policy starting Feb. 21.

Pitt County Schools voted last month to switch its policy from requiring students and staff to wear masks to the optional policy. It went into effect Tuesday. Masks are still required for anyone riding a school or activity bus.

Both Pitt and Craven County Schools officials cited declining coronavirus cases as the reason to update its mask policy. Masks will also be required for anyone riding a school or activity bus.

School boards across the state will access the mask status at each month’s meeting.

Greene County Schools voted 5-0 in its Monday board meeting to make masks optional again after making masks mandatory for students and staff.

