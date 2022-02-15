ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Pitt County Schools, Craven County Schools return to optional mask policy

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHo8R_0eF4Oi5F00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday marked the first day that Pitt County Schools began its optional mask policy for students and staff at its schools.

Craven County Schools announced Tuesday that in its Board of Education work session members voted unanimously to go with their own mask optional policy starting Feb. 21.

Pitt County Schools voted last month to switch its policy from requiring students and staff to wear masks to the optional policy. It went into effect Tuesday. Masks are still required for anyone riding a school or activity bus.

Both Pitt and Craven County Schools officials cited declining coronavirus cases as the reason to update its mask policy. Masks will also be required for anyone riding a school or activity bus.

School boards across the state will access the mask status at each month’s meeting.

Greene County Schools voted 5-0 in its Monday board meeting to make masks optional again after making masks mandatory for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC schools superintendent says parents should decide who wears masks in schools

(WGHP) — North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt told FOX8 she wants parents to decide who masks up inside schools. “I personally would like to see this become a choice for parents at this point,” Truitt said.  Truitt made it clear the decision is up to the local school boards, and the state would not be making […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

‘It’s time to take focus off masks in schools,’ Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper is the latest North Carolina leader to suggest shifting attention away from mask mandates in schools. During a Thursday tour of the International Civil Rights Center And Museum in Greensboro, Cooper answered questions from the media, including a question regarding a plan unfolding in the North Carolina House […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County Schools celebrate bus drivers during Love the Bus Week

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Four thousand students get transported to and from school in Beaufort County every school day. Transportation Director for Beaufort County Schools, Jeffrey Miller, said bus drivers’ responsibilities have increased during the coronavirus pandemic. To follow COVID-19 protocols, bus drivers disinfect the bus and make sure everyone is wearing a mask. Love […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Cooper calls for end of mask mandates for schools, local governments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper has called for an end to mask mandates for schools and local governments. Cooper made the announcement at the start of Thursday’s NC Coronavirus Task Force meeting. Click here to read the latest from Gov. Roy Cooper’s press office with more on his announcement. ===== Previous story North […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Board Of Education#Public Health#Pitt County Schools#Craven County Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

NCDOT seeking small, disadvantaged businesses during workshop

KINSTON, N.C. – Small, women-owned and disadvantaged business owners wanting to learn how to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to attend a free workshop Feb. 19 in Lenoir County. The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting another round of informational meetings aimed at disadvantaged businesses enterprises, which include small businesses and those companies […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

NCDOT seeking input on Craven County bridge replacement

COVE CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public regarding a bridge replacement project in Craven County.  The department proposes to replace the bridge on Cicero Riggs Road over Grape Creek in Cove City. For details, including maps and visualizations, visit the project website. Now through March 4, the […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County Community College brings attention to mental and physical health

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Community College is finding ways to address mental and physical health. BCCC creates short videos that get released every Wednesday to help the campus community both physically and mentally. The videos were originally launched to help cope during the coronavirus pandemic, but BCCC says they expect to continue releasing […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

ECU Career Center holds job fair at Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday is a special day for those looking for jobs. On Thursday, East Carolina University’s Career Center held a job fair geared towards Sci-Tech students and the other upcoming graduates and alumni as well. The event was held at Greenville Convention Center and ran through Thursday afternoon. Click on the above […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Item in SC neighborhood thought to be ‘explosive device’ was actually kickball

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were called to a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday morning after residents thought they found an explosive device. Dorchester County deputies, fire crews, and EMS were dispatched to Blair Road in Myers Mill just off Central Avenue after residents thought the so-called device was spotted in a sinkhole. “Upon further […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Ahoskie man sentenced for robberies in Bertie, Hertford counties

RALEIGH, N.C. – Rashad Jerrod Taylor, 34, of Ahoskie, was sentenced Thursday to 108 months in prison for interference of commerce by robbery for an three different robberies, one in Bertie County. The October 2020 indictment charged Taylor with three robbery offenses: the February 26, 2019, robbery of Food Mart in Aulander, Bertie County; the […]
AHOSKIE, NC
WNCT

Highway Patrol investigating after woman struck by Kinston police vehicle

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation after officials with the Kinston Police Department said one of its vehicles struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon. In a post on its Facebook page, officials said a patrol car was at the intersection of Washington Avenue turning south onto Dr. Martin Luther […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy