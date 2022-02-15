ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

ARPA Funds received by Shelby County

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 1 day ago

SIDNEY — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession included direct funding to local government entities. Shelby County will be receiving a...

www.sidneydailynews.com

boothbayregister.com

Arts Commission requesting Lincoln County ARPA funds

The National Endowment for Arts is using $57.75 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to support organizations and cultural sectors recovering from the pandemic. The awards are designed to save jobs, fund operations and encourage attendance and participation in the arts. Maine Arts Commission is using its share to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
El Paso News

EP County, non-profits to benefit From ARPA funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court say they continue to refine the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Portfolio that will distribute $163 million in federal funding to the local community. On Oct. 25, 2021, the Commissioners Court adopted the County ARPA Portfolio to strategically appropriate...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
WTRF- 7News

Least educated counties in Ohio

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
OHIO STATE
farmvilleherald.com

Council decides on ARPA funds

Farmville Town Council on Wednesday, Feb. 9 held a brief monthly meeting to discuss some timely business. The Farmville Town Council continued its discussion regarding the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for employee bonuses. The Council held a special meeting on Dec. 21 to discuss what to do with these funds. At the meeting, they voted to give a year-end bonus of $1,000 to full-time employees and $500 to part-time employees. There were still many aspects in the air that made this a discussion the Council would return to once they had more information.
FARMVILLE, VA
sent-trib.com

Wood County will drop mask mandate

Masks are no longer mandated in Wood County office buildings. At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners decided that face coverings are optional, effective Thursday. Commissioner Ted Bowlus suggested the change. “We should probably take a step backward and make it optional instead of mandatory,” he said. Commissioner Doris Herringshaw...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Petitions for election certified by Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — Five petitions for the May 2022 primary election were unanimously approved by the Shelby County Board of Elections at their regular meeting held Monday, Feb. 14. The petitions were filed by Amy Berning, of Fort Loramie, for county auditor; Julie Ehemann, of Anna, for county commissioner; William Zimmerman, of Sidney, for the third district court of appeals; and Juergen Waldick, of Delphos, for the third district court of appeals.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Times-Republican

Council OKs ARPA dollars for General Fund deficit

The Marshalltown city council approved using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to cover the city’s General Fund deficit of $231,504 for the current fiscal year during Monday’s regular meeting. City Finance Director Diana Steiner brought an additional deficit to the attention of the council and sought direction...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
peakofohio.com

Logan County Commission Hears Update on Proposed Solar Farm

The Logan County Commission heard an update this morning from an engineer with Invenergy about a proposed solar farm in northeastern Logan County called Fountain Point Solar Energy Center. The current plan will cover just over 3,800 acres with non-reflective solar panels. It is the eighth proposed solar project from...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
springfieldohio.gov

Forward 2030: Clark County Community Transportation Vision

SPRINGFIELD (Feb. 17, 2022) – The Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating committee (TCC) is organizing Forward 2030: Clark County Community Transportation Vision to determine the county’s current and future mobility needs. The goal is to improve the availability, frequency and quality of transportation services for all residents of Clark...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Post-Journal

City Eyes Use Of ARPA Funding To Aid Businesses

Jamestown officials are proposing to use $10 million of the $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward assisting businesses and manufacturers located in the city. On Monday, Crystal Surdyk, city development director, presented a draft of the economic development plan city officials created on how to spend ARPA funding to help businesses. She said several meetings have been held and phone calls made to hear from city manufacturers, restaurants, retailers and professional service sectors to ascertain how they think the money could be best used to assist economic development. She added that city officials have taken what they were told to develop the program categories and how much money will be available for each.
JAMESTOWN, NY
kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Unfavorable to Using ARPA Funds for Childcare

A proposal to use COVID federal stimulus dollars to address child care needs saw resistance during a work session held by the Washington County Board of Supervisors this week. The supervisors reviewed proposals for American Rescue Plan Act funds that were ranked by a committee including Supervisors Stan Stoops and Marcus Fedler and county department heads. While there were 23 items listed, the supervisors and department heads argued that several of them essentially addressed the same issue of building or relocating county offices including public health and solving current building issues like HVAC and telephones. One proposal that ranked near the middle was using funds to help start a childcare center or help current providers expand their businesses.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
The Owensboro Times

Independence Bank expanding to Shelby County

Independence Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Kentucky and the fifth largest, is expanding to Shelby County. Newly named market President Brian Webb, a lifelong Shelby County resident, will lead the regional community Bank. His banking career, spanning three decades, has a concentration in commercial lending. “I am enthusiastic...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
Valley News

Supervisors approve ARPA funding for EVMWD sewer projects

Riverside County is utilizing some of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to support infrastructure projects, and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors allocated $8,400,000 Tuesday, Feb. 1, to the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District for sewer projects. The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Manuel Perez absent, approved the project list covering the two sewer projects, directed the county’s executive office to initiate project agreements with the Elsinore Valley district and authorized the executive office to coordinate with EVMWD staff with regard to ARPA infrastructure eligibility submittals. The money will fund $8,000,000 for the Highway 74/Ethanac Sewer Extension Project and $400,000 for the Grand Avenue Lakeland Village Community Center Sewer Project. The American Rescue.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

