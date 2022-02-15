ARPA Funds received by Shelby County

Jamestown officials are proposing to use $10 million of the $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward assisting businesses and manufacturers located in the city. On Monday, Crystal Surdyk, city development director, presented a draft of the economic development plan city officials created on how to spend ARPA funding to help businesses. She said several meetings have been held and phone calls made to hear from city manufacturers, restaurants, retailers and professional service sectors to ascertain how they think the money could be best used to assist economic development. She added that city officials have taken what they were told to develop the program categories and how much money will be available for each.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO