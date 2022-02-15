Hollywood Bowl 2022 Lineup Includes Duran Duran, Loggins & Messina, ‘Kinky Boots,’ Ricky Martin and a Frank Sinatra/Peggy Lee Salute With Billie Eilish

Hollywood Bowl 2022 will feature Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Yuval Sharon, John Williams, Ricky Martin, Duran Duran, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, and more!. After deferring its centennial celebrations (due to obvious reasons), it seems as though the Hollywood Bowl has only been building up entertainment firepower for one explosive summer. L.A.’s iconic music venue has announced the lineup for 2022, featuring sensational artists that bring the Bowl’s history to life, tracing its defining roots and connecting it to the present day. Audiences will be treated to a cosmic cultural banquet that pays homage to the musicians, composers, performers and artists across fields that have shaped the legendary venue.

