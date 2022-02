DOYLESTOWN – Chippewa Local Schools received a grant for an outdoor learning lab, funds to go toward a new bus and funding from Battelle for STEM classroom items. The district received a $45,000 grant through the Ohio Department of Education to help replace a school bus, Superintendent Todd Osborn told the board members Monday evening. He said the grant requires “any bus a district purchases with these funds, must replace a buses that is currently in use for regular route service,” which will allow the district to replace an older school bus.

DOYLESTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO