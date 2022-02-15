ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New Edition bringing The Culture Tour to Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Edition's The Culture Tour is getting ready to wow crowds...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Reuters

Canadian police push to restore normality to the capital

OTTAWA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gill
Person
Ralph Tresvant
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

U.S. lifts ban on avocados imported from Mexico

The U.S. has lifted its ban on avocados imported from Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Friday. The decision comes after the USDA said one of its employees was threatened last week, prompting a halt in imports of the fruit. The agency said...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy