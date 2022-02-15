New Edition bringing The Culture Tour to Atlanta

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge who sentenced white former Officer Kim Potter on Friday to two years in prison for killing Black motorist Daunte Wright cited the difficult job that police face — and Potter’s remorse — as justification for giving her a light sentence. Hennepin...
MOSCOW (AP) — Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the war-torn region and fears in the West that Russia might use the strife as a pretext for an invasion. Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government...
Washington — Former President Donald Trump can be sued for damages incurred during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, "the first-ever presidential transfer of power marred by violence," a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Friday. In a written opinion that ran over 100 pages, Judge Amit Mehta...
The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
OTTAWA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night.
Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Moscow is planning to use an escalation in the conflict as a pretext to invade. The announcements came ahead of planned large-scale drills involving Russian nuclear forces, overseen...
A federal judge refused Friday to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Amit...
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would weigh in on a legal battle between Republican-led states and the Biden administration over the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" border policy, which was reinstated in a limited fashion in December due to a lower court order. Granting a request by the Justice...
President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
The U.S. has lifted its ban on avocados imported from Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Friday. The decision comes after the USDA said one of its employees was threatened last week, prompting a halt in imports of the fruit. The agency said...
